Former chief constable facing misconduct over alleged ‘sexual’ remarks

A former chief constable is facing a misconduct hearing for allegedly making “unwanted remarks of a sexual nature”.

Mike Veale, formerly of Cleveland Police, is starting a week-long public hearing at the Leonardo Hotel in Middlesbrough, the force’s police and crime commissioner announced earlier this month.

In a notice about the hearing, the PCC’s office said: “As detailed in the public notification, it is alleged that Mr Veale made unwanted remarks of a sexual nature in October and December 2018 to a colleague, and that this conduct amounted to breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour.”

Before he was chief constable of Cleveland Police, Mr Veale led a controversial inquiry into sexual allegations against the late prime minister Sir Edward Heath when he was in charge of Wiltshire Police.

He stepped down from Cleveland Police in 2019.

Cleveland PCC Steve Turner had no comment to make when details of the misconduct hearing were announced.