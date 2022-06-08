Former film mogul Harvey Weinstein facing UK indecent assault charges

The incidents allegedly occurred in 1996.

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing two criminal charges of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday that it had authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old following a review of evidence gathered by the force.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996.

“Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that it is alleged the two offences took place between July 31 and August 31 1996 and that the alleged victim is a woman who is now aged in her 50s.

Weinstein is currently imprisoned in California and is awaiting trial on charges he assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

He was previously jailed for 23 years in New York for sexually assaulting a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

It is not yet clear what the route to Weinstein being extradited and facing a UK court would be.