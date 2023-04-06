Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s husband released by police

Home of Scotland’s ex-first minister sealed off as part of investigation

The then SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell casting their votes in the 2019 General Election. Pic: PA — © PA

Former SNP chief executive, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, was “released without charge pending further investigation” last night after being arrested earlier in a probe into the party’s finances.

Police Scotland said earlier yesterday that a 58-year-old man — understood to be Mr Murrell — had been taken into custody and was being questioned by detectives as officers also carried out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

In a statement last night, Police Scotland said: “A 58-year-old man who was arrested as a suspect earlier today, Wednesday April 5 2023, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation.

“The man was questioned by Police Scotland detectives after he was arrested at 7.45am. He was released from custody at 6.57pm.

“Officers also carried out searches today at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

Former Scottish first minister Ms Sturgeon is now under pressure to reveal if she knew about an impending arrest before her shock resignation in February, citing the pressures of almost a decade in the job.

Senior SNP figures were reportedly interviewed by police detectives in the days before she announced her exit amid the ongoing probe.

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said she will “fully co-operate if required” with police.

She said she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” after Mr Murrell was arrested as a result of a long-running, police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband of 10 years, stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.

In a statement provided to the BBC and Sky News, a spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.

“Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions.

“Ms Sturgeon will fully co-operate with Police Scotland if required, however at this time no such request has been made.”

A blue tent was set up in the front garden of the house belonging to Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell early on Wednesday morning, with police taping the area off.

In the afternoon, officers could be seen in the back garden, one of whom was carrying two spades, although it is unclear why the officer had the tools.

Police Scotland have been probing £660,000 raised by the SNP for Scottish independence campaigning after allegations of donations fraud — an inquiry codenamed Operation Branchform. The probe was launched in 2021 after it was alleged money had been diverted from a “ring-fenced” fund to fight a second Scottish independence referendum — sparking the resignation of several senior people from the SNP ruling body.

Former treasurer Douglas Chapman was among those interviewed in connection with the probe into claims of “missing” ring-fenced cash shortly before Ms Sturgeon’s resignation announcement, according to Scotland’s Sunday Mail.

It emerged in December that Mr Murrell had given a personal loan of £107,000 to the SNP in June 2021. His loan was aimed at helping the SNP out with a “cash flow” issue after the last Holyrood election, the party said. The loan came the day after a SNP leadership meeting discussed the funding being looked at by Police Scotland, according to The Herald.

Recently-elect SNP leader and first minister Humza Yousaf said he first became aware of the arrest after it happened, as he admitted events were “not great” for trust in his party — describing it as a “difficult day”.

Mr Yousaf said: “Nicola’s legacy stands on its own … I believe her very much when she says how exhausted she was.

"So, no, I don’t think this is the reason why Nicola Sturgeon stood down.”

Asked if the arrest would hurt the SNP in the polls or at a potential by-election, he said: “It certainly doesn’t do us any good …

"What I can commit to as party leader is that we want to be absolutely transparent.”

Mr Murrell resigned from his top job last month amid a row over transparency about party membership numbers.

