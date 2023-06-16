Former hostage Terry Waite says honour is ‘peak’ achievement

Former hostage Sir Terry Waite said being included in the King’s Birthday Honours list is one of life’s “peak” achievements (PA)

Sir Terry, who spent almost five years in captivity after being kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Lebanon, has been appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) for his services to charity.

The humanitarian, 84, of Hartest, Suffolk, the co-founder and president of Hostage International, which supports families of those taken captive, said he plans to keep on working.

As an envoy for the Church of England, Sir Terry travelled to Beirut to try to secure the release of four hostages but was kidnapped and held captive from 1987 to 1991 (PA)

He told the PA news agency: “It really is a big surprise. I had no idea that this was coming up.

“And, of course, whenever this sort of award is given I recognise that there are a lot of people to whom one shares that award with, particularly with Hostage International and Emmaus for the homeless.

“They have worked incredibly hard and still do over the years to make those organisations what they are today.

“I’m just a figurehead, really.”

He said he was kept in solitary confinement and, when anybody came into the room, he had to put a blindfold over his eyes.

Sir Terry pictured in 1986 (PA)

He also faced a mock execution and was beaten.

The KCMG honour recognises service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.

Sir Terry said: “It is a very significant honour and I’m really amazed that I’ve got it. I’m getting on but I’m still working at 84 now. I’m still very active.

“I suppose it’s a peak, really. I was given an MBE many years ago and then I got a CBE several years afterwards. Now this is the next one up, so to speak.

“I think I’ve been very fortunate to get this because there are many other people who are deserving of honours who don’t get mentioned.

“I’ve just been fortunate to be one who’s been picked out for some reason or other.”