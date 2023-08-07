Former mayor brands charges he failed to disclose financial interests ‘untrue’

Former fund manager Andy Preston, 57, has been charged with four counts of non-disclosure of pecuniary interests in executive meetings.

The former elected mayor of Middlesbrough has denied on social media that he failed to disclose financial interests to the council during his time in office.

Mr Preston was an independent elected mayor of his home town from 2019 until earlier this year.

He was ousted when Labour’s Chris Cooke became mayor in May. Mr Cooke won the contest by just 760 votes.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Preston said that the matter related to a complaint made against him by five councillors in 2021. He said the complaint was that he had failed to properly disclose interests “at some meetings”.

“At great expense Middlesbrough Council hired an expert law firm to properly investigate the matter,” he said.

“After months of extensive examination their report concluded that I had not broken any rules or laws relating to interests.”

However, he said that the complaint was then taken to the police, who were “unaware of the law firm’s investigation”.

“The alleged breach of the Localism Act means that I have to attend magistrates’ court,” he said.

“Experienced lawyers tell me they expect the case to be dropped imminently.”

He will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on August 21.