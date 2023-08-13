Former SNP Westminster leader had ‘utmost respect’ for Lib Dem Charles Kennedy

The SNP’s former Westminster leader has said he had “utmost respect” for Charles Kennedy, the ex-Liberal Democrat leader who died from a haemorrhage linked to alcoholism.

Ian Blackford, who recently announced he would step down as an MP at the next election, was responding to questions at a live talk show at the Edinburgh Fringe festival when co-host Iain Dale spoke of how many Scottish Lib Dem voters “blame” Mr Blackford for Mr Kennedy’s difficult final months before his death.

Mr Dale said many Lib Dems alleged Mr Blackford “conducted a pretty scandalous campaign against [Mr Kennedy]” when he unseated him in the Ross, Skye and Lochaber constituency in the 2015 general election.

Mr Dale said: “Now, we’ve talked about this in the past, but if I don’t bring this up, I know what will happen.

“Just take us through your point of view. What happened in that campaign?”

Mr Blackford said he did not know Mr Kennedy particularly well outside politics but cited his respect for the Lib Dem leader who had helped him a few times in his career.

He spoke of the 1999 election, when he had a particularly difficult night, and stated “Charles was a sense of immense support to me at that time and encouragement”.

He said someone recently showed him footage of them engaging in conversation.

He said: “And you can see the discussion that was taking place, a very warm discussion that was taking place between myself and Charles.

“There was no animosity between myself and Charles whatsoever.”

He added: “I sit in Parliament with colleagues that are Liberal Democrat MPs.

“Actually, you had Vince Cable. Vince and I got on extremely well, particularly over Brexit – we worked very well together.”

Charles Kennedy died suddenly in 2015 (PA)

Mr Dale then asked if there was anything about the campaign he regrets.

Mr Blackford replied: “One of the things I did, very early on in that campaign, was I highlighted Charles’ voting record. I highlighted Charles’ voting record over a 15-year period.”

Speaking to co-host and former Labour politician Jacqui Smith, he continued: “And look, it wasn’t the best, but Jackie, you and I know that these are legitimate things to do in an election campaign – you compare and contrast the work rate, if you like, of your opponent, and I didn’t know the kind of challenges that Charles was facing, and what he went through in his personal life is something that of course everyone has the deepest sympathy for.

“But what I did, and again, it’s there, I went back and looked over the course of the last 15 years. He wasn’t really participating in Parliament perhaps the way that most people would have wanted.”