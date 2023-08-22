Four arrested after DPD delivery driver murdered in Shropshire

Police at the scene in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, near Shrewsbury, where a delivery driver died (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a DPD delivery driver was found dead.

West Mercia Police were called to Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, near Shrewsbury in Shropshire, after the man was attacked at around 1.05pm on Monday.

The victim, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parcel delivery business DPD confirmed that the man who died was part of a two-man crew working for the company.

In a statement to the PA news agency, DPD said: “We can confirm that a two-person DPD crew was involved in an incident on Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon (Monday August 21) and that sadly one of the two individuals delivering parcels was attacked and subsequently died.

“We are working closely with the police investigation team, but all our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time.”

Two men aged 22 and 26, and two aged 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Forensic officers were seen arriving at the scene, which is still cordoned off, at around 11am on Tuesday.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Earlier this afternoon a man was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance (that) we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.

“Four people are in custody as our investigation continues.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area for the coming days as officers carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to anyone who may be concerned.

“We know a number of people were in the area at the time and may have information that could prove crucial to our inquiries. In particular, we’re keen to speak to anyone who lives in Berwick Avenue and has CCTV or doorbell footage, or any motorists in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Mercedes Benz registration OV60 VTP which was recovered on Kynaston Road or a grey Audi registration EY63 BCV in Berwick Avenue or the surrounding area.”

One shocked neighbour living in the quiet residential road, who did not want to be named, said police came to his house at around 11pm last night to take a statement but added that he did not know for sure what had happened.

Anyone with information that may help officers is urged to contact the force quoting incident 192 of August 21.