Four arrested after man found stabbed to death in BMW on busy London street

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation, and four people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

Four people have been arrested after a man was found dead in his car with multiple stab wounds on a busy south London street.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Malyons Road in Ladywell, Lewisham, where the 29-year-old man was discovered in a grey BMW at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended, but the victim died at the scene.

The Met has launched a murder investigation, and four people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far. All remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran said the stabbing took place on a busy road in broad daylight, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

She said: “This was a shocking incident that took place on a busy street in the middle of the day.

“There were a large number of witnesses and I thank those people who have already taken the time to share what they saw.

“If you have footage or information but haven’t yet spoken to police, please do get in touch.

“We are building a timeline of the events surrounding the murder and your information could be a missing detail in that picture.

“If you saw anything, please do take the time to contact us.

“The victim’s family is reeling from the shock of losing their loved one in such a violent way.

“Our thoughts are with them as our investigation progresses.”

The man’s family are being supported by specialist police officers, and formal identification will take place in due course.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said the death will send “shock waves” through the community.

“It saddens me to see another life ended by knife crime in our city,” he said.

“I know that this incident will send shock waves throughout our community.

“Please know that I share in your concerns, and while my officers are supporting the murder investigation team, they are also available to provide support and reassurance through enhanced patrols in the area.

“If you are worried please do feel free to approach officers and speak with them.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident should call 101 or speak with officers from the investigation team directly via 020 87214622.