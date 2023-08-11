Four arrested after man shot dead in Warwickshire

The victim has not yet been publicly named (Peter Byrne/PA)

Four people have been arrested after a man was shot dead in Warwickshire.

Police were called after a man was found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, at around 3am on Thursday.

It is believed he had been shot a short time earlier in Frances Havergal Close, Warwickshire Police said.

The victim, in his late 20s, died in hospital.

Late on Thursday, the force said two men and two women had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty, local area commander for South Warwickshire, said the victim was seen in Kelsey’s, a bar in the town, prior to his murder.

He said: “Today has seen a huge policing operation to identify the four suspects and bring them into custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

“We’re continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“We know the victim was in Kelsey’s yesterday afternoon and evening with four other people.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the bar during this time.

“This incident has been a big shock for the local community, and we will continue to have a presence in the area over the coming days.

“The cordon is likely to remain in place for some time. We are fully aware of the disruption this is causing in the local community, and I’d like to thank people for their ongoing patience and support.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and the victim’s next of kin has been informed. The incident is believed to have been isolated.

Anyone with information that can help officers should contact Warwickshire Police quoting incident 33 of August 10, or by using the dedicated online portal that has been set up.