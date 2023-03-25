Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed to death in Hull

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Hull.

Humberside Police officers were called to reports of an altercation on Princes Dock Street at around 11.20pm on Friday and discovered a man had sustained a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died from his injuries, leading the force to launch a murder investigation.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody, while the victim’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Senior investigating officer Doug Blackwood said: “We understand that news of a tragic incident such as this will cause shock and concern for residents in the local community.

“The circumstances of the incident and the events leading up to it will be fully established as part of the investigation, with a dedicated team of detectives and officers working through CCTV footage, house to house enquiries and taking witness statements to obtain a clear and full picture.

“There are currently scenes with cordons in place around Princes Dock Street and Queen’s Gardens in Hull, and those in the area will see an increased number of officers throughout the day and night, both to carry out enquiries and to also provide additional reassurance to the local community.

“I would encourage anyone in the area with concerns or information to speak to them.

“If you have any information that may assist with our inquiries, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with us.”