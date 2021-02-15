Four of NI MPs join call to end grassroots football 'prohibition'

The eight signatories to the letter directed to the Prime Minister include North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, and DUP colleagues Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Carla Lockhart and Sammy Wilson.

It is also signed by Conservative MPs Sir Peter Bottomley, Andrew Rossendell and Laurence Robertson, and the Labour MP John Spellar.

Calling for an end to the "prohibition" on grassroots amateur football, that has been implemented as a result of the most recent Covid restrictions, the letter also demands a "balance" be struck between the physical and mental health of young people.

The MPs told Mr Johnson they are contacting him on behalf of thousands of young people and amateur football clubs "up and down the entire country".

It added: "This sport, as you know, takes place outside. Promotes physical health and positive social and mental health wellbeing, especially amongst young males. It has now been almost a year since proper full time fixtures have ceased.

"No one doubts that we must practice good public health activity in the face of the pandemic. But there must be a balance."

UK Government rules currently state that all outdoor sports facilities are to remain closed, while only elite sport may continue.

Mr Johnson is set to lay out a roadmap of easing restrictions in England on February 22, however it is not yet known what this is likely to include and the time scales involved.

The letter from the MPs goes on to state: "I and colleagues are asking that as soon as schools return that the prohibition on grassroots amateur football and training for youths is immediately lifted and this wellbeing activity permitted. These local clubs are well managed, they reach tens of thousands of young people and have a positive health impact. Locking them down has been detrimental to mental and physical wellbeing."

Last week a report found that more than 5,000 grassroots football clubs will cease to exist across the UK as a result of the pandemic.

The study, entitled The Final Whistle For Grassroots Football, found that 96% of clubs in the UK have seen a reduction in income in the last year.

There are 43,000 active clubs in the UK and, according to the research, 12% say closure is inevitable.

Former England goalkeeper David James told Sky News: "This isn't just about kids playing football, this is about the community.

"Without grassroots football, everybody loses."

The ex-Liverpool stopper added: "It is a fundamental part of the development process for any football career, so it is important we maintain it and don't lose any more clubs."