Free public transport scheme for Ukrainians arriving into Northern Ireland starting today

Ukrainian refugees arriving into Northern Ireland will be able to receive free public transport from their point of entry to their final destination.

Ukrainian refugees will be able to avail of the new scheme from the end of the month (Liam McBurney/PA)

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon made the announcement on Saturday, confirming that all Ukrainian refugees arriving into Northern Ireland will be able to receive free public transport from their point of entry to a final destination.

The temporary scheme will begin on all Translink bus and rail services from March 30.

Ms Mallon said: “In the last few weeks, many Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have been forced to make the heart-breaking decision to leave their homes and their loved ones behind in search of safety.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon (Liam McBurney/PA)

“While many of those refugees are staying in neighbouring countries, some will be travelling to Northern Ireland to join family members or their host family.”

To benefit from the scheme, Ukrainians will be asked to show public transport staff a passport or ID, as well as evidence of a boarding pass or some other documentation proving that they have arrived in Northern Ireland within the last seven days.

The Department of Infrastructure is asking workers to show discretion as they implement the scheme.

Ms Mallon said: “Many have endured an arduous, and indeed a dangerous and frightening, journey to make their way to safety.

“It is the least we can do to make this final part of their journey a little easier and help show that Northern Ireland is a place of safety and sanctuary for those from Ukraine who need our help.”