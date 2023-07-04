Fugitive admits 2019 killing of Justin Bello

A fugitive on the run for more than three years after choking a man to death has pleaded guilty to the killing.

Stasious Scott, 34, attacked Justin Bello in his flat in Stockwell, south-west London, early on November 23 2019.

Afterwards, 38-year-old Mr Bello’s body was stripped and dumped in a bin shed in Wembley, north-west London, where it was found by refuse collectors some 48 hours later.

One of the binmen made the grim discovery when he saw a black suitcase on the ground with feet sticking out of it.

Scott fled the country four days after the killing but was arrested in Jamaica on January 24 this year.

He was returned to the UK on March 23 and charged with Mr Bello’s murder.

On Tuesday, Scott appeared at the Old Bailey and pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC said the plea was acceptable to the Crown.

Judge Anuja Dhir KC remanded Scott into custody and adjourned sentencing until August 1 for reports to be prepared.

Last year, Scott’s father, Oliver Scott, 53, from Hornsey, north London; Cecilia Bruce-Annan, 50, from Stanmore, north-west London; and Christopher Hatton, 44, of no fixed address, were jailed after being found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Scott’s partner, Suzanne John, 40, from Mitcham, south London, who is a solicitor working in the area of criminal law, was cleared of the offence.