Full list of schools with confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete

The list is arranged alphabetically and reads, from left to right: name of school; type of action taken; primary or secondary school; type of school.

There are 147 schools where Raac has been confirmed and where action has been taken.

There are four types of action, defined as follows:

All pupils in face-to-face education: all students receiving face-to-face learning on site or nearby.

Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements: some remote learning is being offered on some days as not all students can currently receive face-to-face education.

Start of term delayed: accommodation is currently being finalised and start of term has been temporarily delayed.

Remote learning: settings will begin with remote learning whilst arrangements are finalised.

– Abbey Lane Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– All Saints C of E Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school– Altrincham College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Anglo European School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Ark Boulton Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– Arthur Bugler Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter– Aston Manor Academy; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– Barnes Farm Junior School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Batley Girls High School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Baynards Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Beehive Lane Community Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Bentfield Primary School and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Birchington Church of England Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Bishop Douglass School Finchley; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Brandhall Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Broomfield Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Foundation school– Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter– Canon Slade School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Carmel College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Cherry Tree Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Chipping Ongar Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Clacton County High School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– Claydon High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter– Cleeve Park School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Cockermouth School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Cranbourne; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Community school– Danetree Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Denbigh School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– East Bergholt High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter– East Tilbury Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Elmstead Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Eversley Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Ferryhill School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter– Godinton Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Great Leighs Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Hadleigh High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter– Harlowbury Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Harwich and Dovercourt High School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– Hatfield Heath Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Foundation school– Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Hillhouse CofE Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Hockley Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Holcombe Grammar School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Hornsey School for Girls; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Community school– Hounsdown School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Jerounds Primary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Katherine Semar Infant School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Katherine Semar Junior School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led– King Ethelbert School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Kingsdown School; Start of Term Delayed; Not applicable; Academy special converter– Lambourne Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Langney Primary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Lubbins Park Primary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Markyate Village School and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Mayflower Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Mersea Island School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Foundation school– Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Myatt Garden Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; – Community school– Northampton International Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; All-through; Free schools– Our Lady’s Catholic High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Voluntary aided school– Outwoods Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Community school– Palmarsh Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Park View School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Community school– Parks Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Petroc; All pupils in face-to-face education; 16 plus; Further education– Pippins School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Foundation school– Prince Albert Junior and Infant School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– Redhill School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Roding Valley High School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust); All pupils in face-to-face education; Not applicable; Special post 16 institution– Sale Grammar School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Sandbach School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Free schools– Scalby School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– Seven Mills Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Shawfield Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Sir Thomas Boughey Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Springfield Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green; Fully remote learning; Primary; Academy converter– St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston; Fully remote learning; Primary; Academy converter– St Clere’s School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– St Francis’ Catholic Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter– St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– St Gregory’s Catholic Science College; Fully remote learning; Secondary; Academy converter– St Helena School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– St Ignatius College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Voluntary aided school– St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Primary; Academy converter– St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Primary; Academy converter– St John Catholic Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– St John Vianney RC Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter– St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham; Fully remote learning; Secondary; Academy converter– St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led– St Michael’s Catholic School; All pupils in face-to-face education; All-through; Academy converter– St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter– St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– St William of York Catholic Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Voluntary aided school– Stanway Fiveways Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Sunny Bank Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Tendring Technology College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– The Appleton School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– The Billericay School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– The Bromfords School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Foundation school– The FitzWimarc School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– The Gilberd School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– The Honywood Community Science School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– The London Oratory School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– The Palmer Catholic Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– The Ramsey Academy, Halstead; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– The Thomas Lord Audley School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– Thurston Community College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Community school– Waddesdon Church of England School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– Wallingford School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Water Lane Primary Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Welbourne Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Wells Park School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Not applicable; Academy special converter– White Court School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– White Hall Academy and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Widford School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school– Winter Gardens Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Wood Green Academy; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter– Woodkirk Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter– Woodville Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter– Wyburns Primary School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Primary; Academy converter