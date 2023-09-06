Full list of schools with confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete

Parks Primary School in Leicester is one of 147 schools in England listed as being affected by the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Jacob King/PA)

Here is a full list of schools in England with confirmed Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) as of August 30, according to the Department for Education.

The list is divided into four sections, according to the action taken to deal with the concrete, as confirmed by schools on September 4 and 5.

Each section is arranged alphabetically by region and reads, from left to right: name of school; location, primary or secondary school; type of school.

There are 147 schools on the list. A further nine schools were investigated for Raac, but none was found.

1) Schools where remote learning is taking place while arrangements are finalised:

London– St Gregory’s Catholic Science College; Harrow; Secondary; Academy converter

North-east England– St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green; Gateshead; Primary; Academy converter– St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston; County Durham; Primary; Academy converter– St Leonard’s Catholic School; Durham; Secondary; Academy converter

2) Schools where the start of term has been delayed:

Eastern England– Arthur Bugler Primary School; Thurrock, Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School; Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Cherry Tree Academy; Colchester, Essex; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Claydon High School; Ipswich; Secondary; Academy converter– East Bergholt High School; Colchester, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– Hadleigh High School; Ipswich; Secondary; Academy converter– Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School; Hatfield Peverel, Essex; Primary; Foundation school– Kingsdown School; Southend, Essex; Not applicable; Academy special converter– Water Lane Primary Academy; Harlow, Essex; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Woodville Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Primary; Academy converter

London– Hornsey School for Girls; Haringey; Secondary; Community school– St Francis’ Catholic Primary School; Newham; Primary; Academy converter

North-east England– Ferryhill School; County Durham; Secondary; Academy converter– St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School; Darlington; Primary; Academy converter

North-west England– Our Lady’s Catholic High School; Fulwood, Preston; Secondary; Voluntary aided school– St William of York Catholic Primary School; Bolton; Primary; Voluntary aided school

West Midlands– Ark Boulton Academy; Sparkhill, Birmingham; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– Outwoods Primary School; Atherstone, Warwickshire; Primary; Community school

Yorkshire and the Humber– The Holy Family Catholic School; Keighley; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

3) Schools where a mix of face-to-face and remote teaching is taking place:

Eastern England– Clacton County High School; Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– Roding Valley High School; Loughton, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– St Clere’s School; Stanford-le-Hope, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– The Appleton School; Benfleet, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– The Billericay School; Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– The Bromfords School; Wickford, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– The Gilberd School; Colchester, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– The Honywood Community Science School; Coggeshall, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– The Thomas Lord Audley School; Colchester, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre; Tiptree, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– Wyburns Primary School; Rayleigh, Essex; Primary; Academy converter

London– The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School; Upminster, Havering; Secondary; Academy converter– The London Oratory School; Hammersmith & Fulham; Secondary; Academy converter

North-east England– St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College; Peterlee, County Durham; Secondary; Academy converter– St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn; South Tyneside; Primary; Academy converter– St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm; Sunderland; Primary; Academy converter– Waddesdon Church of England School; Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; Secondary; Academy converter

West Midlands– Aston Manor Academy; Birmingham; Secondary; Academy converter– Wood Green Academy; Wednesbury; Secondary; Academy converter

Yorkshire and the Humber– Scalby School; Scarborough; Secondary; Academy converter

4) Schools where all pupils are receiving face-to-face learning, either on site or nearby:

East Midlands– Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy; Newark, Nottinghamshire; Primary; Academy converter– Mayflower Primary School; Leicester; Primary; Community school– Northampton International Academy; Northampton; All-through; Free schools– Parks Primary School; Leicester; Primary; Community school– St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy; Belper, Derbyshire; Primary; Academy converter

Eastern England– Anglo European School; Ingatestone, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– Barnes Farm Junior School; Chelmsford, Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Baynards Primary School; Tiptree, Essex; Primary; Community school– Beehive Lane Community Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Primary; Community school– Bentfield Primary School and Nursery; Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex; Primary; Community school– Broomfield Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Primary; Foundation school– Chipping Ongar Primary School; Ongar, Essex; Primary; Academy converter– East Tilbury Primary School; Thurrock, Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Elmstead Primary School; Colchester, Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Eversley Primary School; Pitsea, Essex; Primary; Community school– Great Leighs Primary School; Great Leighs, Essex; Primary; Community school– Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Colchester, Essex; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Harlowbury Primary School; Harlow, Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Harwich and Dovercourt High School; Essex; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School; Uttlesford, Essex; Primary; Community school– Hillhouse CofE Primary School; Waltham Abbey, Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Hockley Primary School; Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham; Colchester, Essex; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Jerounds Primary Academy; Harlow, Essex; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport; Saffron Walden, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– Katherine Semar Infant School; Saffron Walden, Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Katherine Semar Junior School; Saffron Walden, Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery; Harlow, Essex; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Lambourne Primary School; Romford, Essex; Primary; Academy converter– Lubbins Park Primary Academy; Canvey Island, Essex; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Mersea Island School; Essex; Primary; Foundation school– Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School; Manningtree, Essex; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Springfield Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Primary; Community school– St Helena School; Colchester, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge; Rowhedge, Colchester, Essex; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Stanway Fiveways Primary School; Colchester, Essex; Primary; Community school– Tendring Technology College; Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– The FitzWimarc School; Rayleigh, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– The Palmer Catholic Academy; Ilford, Essex; Secondary; Academy converter– The Ramsey Academy, Halstead; Essex; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy; Shipdham, Norfolk; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Thurston Community College; Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk; Secondary; Community school– Wells Park School; Chigwell, Essex; Not applicable; Academy special converter– White Court School; Great Notley, Essex; Primary; Community school– White Hall Academy and Nursery; Clacton, Essex; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Winter Gardens Academy; Canvey Island, Essex; Primary; Academy sponsor led

London– Bishop Douglass School Finchley; Barnet; Secondary; Academy converter– Cleeve Park School; Sidcup; Secondary; Academy converter– Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School; Lambeth; Primary; Academy converter– Myatt Garden Primary School; Lewisham; Primary; Community school– Park View School; Haringey; Secondary; Community school– Seven Mills Primary School; Tower Hamlets; Primary; Community school– St Ignatius College; Enfield; Secondary; Voluntary aided school– St John Vianney RC Primary School; Haringey; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School; Greenwich; Secondary; Academy converter– The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls; Ealing; Secondary; Foundation school– Welbourne Primary School; Haringey; Primary; Community school

North-east England– Carmel College; Darlington; Secondary; Academy converter– St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend; North Tyneside; Primary; Academy converter– St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton; Newcastle-upon-Tyne; Primary; Academy converter– St Thomas More Catholic School; Blaydon; Secondary; Academy converter

North-west England– All Saints C of E Primary School; Manchester; Primary; Voluntary aided school– Altrincham College; Cheshire; Secondary; Academy converter– Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School; Blackpool; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Canon Slade School; Bolton; Secondary; Academy converter– Cockermouth School; Cumberland; Secondary; Academy converter– Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust); Manchester; Not applicable; Special post 16 institution– Sale Grammar School; Cheshire; Secondary; Academy converter– Sandbach School; Cheshire; Secondary; Free schools– St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton; Bolton; Primary; Voluntary aided school

South-east England– Birchington Church of England Primary School; Birchington, Kent; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Cranbourne; Basingstoke, Hampshire; Secondary; Community school– Danetree Primary School; West Ewell, Surrey; Primary; Academy converter– Denbigh School; Milton Keynes; Secondary; Academy converter– Godinton Primary School; Ashford, Kent; Primary; Academy converter– Hatfield Heath Primary School; Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire; Primary; Academy converter– Holcombe Grammar School; Chatham, Kent; Secondary; Academy converter– Hounsdown School; Totton, Southampton; Secondary; Academy converter– King Ethelbert School; Birchington, Kent; Secondary; Academy converter– Langney Primary Academy; Eastbourne; Primary; Academy converter– Markyate Village School and Nursery; Markyate, Hertfordshire; Primary; Community school– Palmarsh Primary School; Hythe, Kent; Primary; Community school– Pippins School; Slough, Berkshire; Primary; Foundation school– Shawfield Primary School; Ash, Surrey; Primary; Community school– St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School; Swanley, Kent; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot; Berkshire; Primary; Academy converter– St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; Tunbridge Wells, Kent; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St John Catholic Primary School; Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire; Primary; Academy converter– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School; Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire; Primary; Academy converter– St Michael’s Catholic School; Buckinghamshire; All-through; Academy converter– St Paul’s Catholic Primary School; Thames Ditton; Primary; Voluntary aided school– Sunny Bank Primary School; Sittingbourne, Kent; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Wallingford School; Wallingford, Oxfordshire; Secondary; Academy converter– Widford School; Widford, Ware, Hertfordshire; Primary; Community school

South-west England– Petroc; Devon; 16 plus; Further education

West Midlands– Brandhall Primary School; Sandwell; Primary; Community school– Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre; Telford; Primary; Community school– Prince Albert Junior and Infant School; Aston, Birmingham; Primary; Academy converter– Redhill School; Stourbridge; Secondary; Academy converter– Sir Thomas Boughey Academy; Newcastle, Staffordshire; Secondary; Academy converter– St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School; Birmingham; Primary; Academy sponsor led

Yorkshire and the Humber– Abbey Lane Primary School; Sheffield; Primary; Community school– Batley Girls High School; Kirklees; Secondary; Academy converter– Woodkirk Academy; Tingley, Wakefield; Secondary; Academy converter