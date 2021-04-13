George Best and the Beatles come together for artwork auction

Legend's sister hopes sale will raise funds for Parkinson's charity that has helped her

Abbey memories: The artwork featuring George Best and the Beatles by Billy Mawhinney

The sister of legendary footballer George Best is set to auction an artwork commemorating her late brother on what would have been his 75th birthday to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

Barbara McNarry has been suffering from Parkinson's disease for several years and said she made the decision to hold the eBay auction honouring her brother and the charity on his May 22 birthday.

Mr Best, who starred for Manchester United and Northern Ireland, died in November 2005 after battling alcohol addiction.

He passed away aged 59 at London's Cromwell Hospital, where staff had cared for him over the final eight weeks of his life.

After losing his life to multiple organ failure almost 16 years ago, he is still a constant in his sister's life, she said.

Referring light-heartedly to her husband Norman McNarry and Mr Best, she said Parkinson's disease - a neurological condition she refers to irreverently as "Mr P" - has caused her "more trouble than the other two combined". "And that's no easy feat," she added.

Mrs McNarry first became aware she was suffering the symptoms of Parkinson's while on an annual winter break in South Africa, where she realised that she was shuffling, her arms would not move while she walked and she was unable to write.

She initially put the symptoms down to a period of ill-health and repeated surgeries for two knee replacements and spinal fusion.

Parkinson's disease immediately became the third person in her marriage, she added, and after her diagnosis, Mrs McNarry said only her brother's death had shocked her to her core to the same extent.

"I was diagnosed just over four years ago with this dreadful life changing neurological disorder, for which there is currently no cure.

"I've been supporting Parkinson's UK in many different ways to raise vital funds to enable them to carry on with the amazing research and one day finally help find a cure and kick Mr P into touch," she said.

Mrs McNarry said she at first struggled with her diagnosis, finding it difficult to read advice for those with Parkinson's amid fears her relationship with her husband would suffer if he was forced to become her carer.

But campaigns by Parkinson's UK have made her aware of the need for education around the condition. She is concerned that many are not aware of the difficulties faced by those with Parkinson's as they try to go about their lives.

The idea for this "particularly special" piece of fundraising in aid of the charity came after a friend and fan of George Best, Billy Mawhinney, created an artwork in tribute to the footballer.

The title 'El Beatle, Best Foot Forward' is inspired by George Best's nickname, which he received after scoring twice for Man United at the age of 19 in their 5-1 victory over Portuguese team Benfica in the 1966 European Cup Quarter Final.

"It depicts George in his Northern Ireland strip dribbling the ball round the Beatles as they cross Abbey Road," said Mrs McNarry, who spoke at Mr Best's December 2005 funeral.

She added: "When Billy first sent it, I was honestly blown away and became very emotional. I was tempted to tell Billy: 'No I don't like it, I love it'," she said.

"You can imagine how emotional I then became when he donated the painting to be auctioned for Parkinson's."

A bid has already been made for the artwork from a bidder in Austin, Texas to the tune of £1,000.

Mrs McNarry said she hopes fans of her brother will place their bids in the attempt to raise money for the cause that is close to her heart.

"As we all know, this is a very difficult time for charities who are struggling to raise much-needed funds to continue their vital work," she added.

"This piece of art will go some way to redressing the gap in donations for Parkinson's UK, something I know would have made George proud."

The artwork will be auctioned on eBay and can be found by searching 'George Best artwork El Beatle Best Foot Forward'.