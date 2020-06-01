George Floyd rallies in Belfast and London over police killing in US

A solidarity vigil for George Floyd takes place at Writer's Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Thousands of people have marched across London to protest against the death of a black man restrained by police in America.

And more than 100 people gathered at Writers' Square in Belfast for a solidarity vigil for George Floyd.

Some people carried banners and held posters stating 'Black Lives Matter'.

An address was given by the Connolly Youth Movement before a minute's silence was held.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration in London yesterday was organised after Mr Floyd died when a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis last Monday.

The protest started in Trafalgar Square around lunchtime, where people chanted Mr Floyd's name and knelt on the floor en masse, before heading to the US Embassy in Battersea.

Five people were arrested at the Nine Elms site, the Metropolitan Police said, including three for coronavirus breaches and two for assault on police officers.

Those detained were all between 17 and 25, Scotland Yard said.

One demonstrator said the protests were "very important because it is sending a clear message that we have had enough racial injustice in our country".

Isabelle Orsini (20) is originally from New York, but now lives in Kensington. She said: "The US obviously has a much deeper and darker history of black discrimination compared to the UK.

"The reason people are so angry is because this is reopening wounds that go back hundreds of years.

"It is very important that we do whatever it takes to tell our government that racism will not be tolerated."

After Battersea protesters - many wearing masks - crossed the river again and headed through affluent Chelsea, Knightsbridge and Notting Hill, before gathering at the base of Grenfell Tower, where 72 people died in a 2017 fire.

A reverend at a church on Trafalgar Square, where the protest started, said she was "very sympathetic" towards those marching but expressed some concern about how close they were.

Rev Sally Hitchiner, associate vicar at St Martin-in-the-Fields, said: "It's showing there are people in the UK who care passionately about the situation in the US. Clearly, they're not following lockdown and social distancing, but I think there's a huge amount of passion there and that's overriding their concerns.

"It's an issue that requires passion but, at the same time, there's a huge amount of risk in what they're doing."

The demonstrations in Belfast and London come after tens of thousands of people joined nightly protests across the United States since 46-year-old Mr Floyd's death, with at least 1,600 people arrested in 22 cities as some demonstrations descended into violence.