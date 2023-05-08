Ghosts and a grim reaper: five things you might have missed

Royal fans take to social media after spotting the 'Grim Reaper' at King Charles' Coronation

Twitter users pointed out a moment where a figure that appears to be dressed as the grim reaper walks underneath an archway in the Abbey as the congregation makes its exit.

The ‘grim reaper’ visits at Westminster Abbey

“Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?” wrote one person on Twitter, while another added: “Who invited the Grim Reaper?”

Camilla fears crown mishap

The new Queen was crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown during the ceremony.

As it was placed on her head by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Camilla could be seen adjusting her hair out of her face.

As she walked to her chair after being crowned, the new Queen looked nervous and held herself rigidly, as though trying not to let the crown fall off.

Prince Harry sees a ghost

The Duke of Sussex appeared in good spirits as he entered Westminster Abbey, smiling widely at the Princess Royal as he took his seat in the third row.

However, at one point, a candid photograph caught the duke pulling an awkward face, which has been compared to him seeing a ghost.

One Twitter user joked he may have seen the “grim reaper”.

Ant and Dec’s odd facial expressions

TV hosts Ant and Dec were also caught on camera making bizarre expressions as they moved their jaws while waiting for the ceremony to begin.

One viewer suggested that the pair were like “two schoolboys” who “can’t contain their laughter”.

The Three Camillas

The Queen kept two companions close by during the coronation ceremony – her sister, Annabel Elliot, and one of her close confidantes, Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne.

But eagle-eyed viewers noted all three blonde women, who all wore ivory-coloured dresses, all looked quite similar.

A viewer tweeted: “Assuming The Three Camillas will sing us out?”