Girl, 16, charged after three teachers and pupil injured at school

Three teachers and a pupil were injured in an incident at a school in Renfrewshire (PA) — © Peter Byrne

A 16-year-old girl has been charged after three teachers and a pupil were injured in a disturbance at a school.

Police Scotland said officers were called to Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire at around 10.45am on Friday.

Renfrewshire Council said the teachers, aged 34, 48 and 59, received medical treatment and the school day continued as normal.

A 14-year-old pupil was also injured.

In a statement on social media, the council said: “A pupil and three teachers were injured and received appropriate medical treatment following an incident at Johnstone High School.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“The school continued to operate as normal and senior staff are providing any support needed to staff and pupils impacted by this incident. Parents and carers have been informed.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 10.45am on Friday, police received a report of a disturbance at a school in the Johnstone area of Renfrewshire.

“Officers attended and four females aged 59, 48, 34 and 14 years were found to have sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

“The three women aged 59, 48 and 34 years were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

“A 16-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.”