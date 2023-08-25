Girl, eight, dies after falling from balcony

An eight-year-old girl has died after falling from a balcony – with a woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect (PA)

An eight-year-old girl has died after falling from a balcony – with a woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Police and paramedics were called to Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, at 6.50pm on Thursday after reports the youngster had fallen.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said the girl’s family has been informed and the arrested woman, 43, taken into custody for questioning.

She said: “We were called at 6.50pm on Thursday August 24 to reports of a child having fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street, Portsmouth.

“We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight year-old girl, who subsequently died.

“Her family has been informed.

“Officers will be in the area throughout the day to conduct enquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will be regularly patrolling.

“A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and remains in custody at this time.”