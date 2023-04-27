Girl murdered in 1992 died from shock and haemorrhaging, trial told

A seven-year-old girl who was murdered and dumped in a derelict building in 1992 died from shock and haemorrhaging, a court heard.

David Boyd, 55, is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court where he denies murdering Nikki Allan, who lived near him in flats in Hendon, Sunderland.

Jurors heard evidence from Home Office pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper who worked on the case at the time, although he was then assisting the senior pathologist who has since died.

The prosecution has outlined how Nikki must have been first attacked outside the disused Old Exchange Building as some of her blood was found by the only point of access.

Nikki Allan was murdered in 1992, a court heard (Northumbria Police/PA) — © Northumbria Police

She was then lifted through a gap in a window at least 6ft off the ground and attacked inside the unlit building with a brick and then a kitchen or pen knife.

Her skull was fractured and her chest was repeatedly stabbed.

Dead or close to dying, she was then dragged into the basement and left in a corner.

Dr Cooper said the cause of death was “shock and haemorrhaging due to multiple blows to the head causing extensive fracturing to the skull and injury to the brain together with multiple stab wounds to the left of her abdomen causing injuries to the heart, lung and liver”.

Boyd, aged 25 at the time of the killing, and now of Chesterton Court, Stockton, Teesside, was known to Nikki’s family as his then girlfriend was a babysitter for her mother.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday.