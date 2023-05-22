Glasgow to host international police body’s annual meeting in 2024

The event will take place at the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

More than 1,000 officials from governments and police forces across the world will come to Scotland next year as Glasgow hosts the Interpol general assembly.

The 92nd annual event will come to the Scottish Events Campus in November of next year, and will see votes for 10 leadership positions within the organisation, including secretary general.

Welcoming the announcement, UK security minister Tom Tugendhat said: “Global challenges call for global solutions.

“Hosting the Interpol general assembly in Glasgow underlines the UK’s role as a global leader when it comes to security and policing, and demonstrates our steadfast commitment to tackle global threats such as organised crime, terrorism and fraud.”

Scotland’s Justice Secretary, Angela Constance, added: “Glasgow has a global reputation for hosting major international events and hosting the Interpol general assembly is yet another opportunity to add to that impressive list.

“The Scottish Government will continue to work closely with partners in the UK Government, law enforcement, local government and Police Scotland, which is already globally recognised for its work keeping the people of Scotland safe, as we welcome delegates from around the world to Glasgow.”

Graeme Biggar, the director general of the National Crime Agency, which will be a partner in the event, said the group was “immensely proud” to be holding the conference.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone said: “Interpol’s decision to hold their general assembly in Glasgow underlines the significant global interest in policing in Scotland.

“Police Scotland works with partners locally, nationally and internationally to contribute to safety and security within Scotland, throughout the United Kingdom and across the world.

“We will work with organisers and our communities to ensure the event is delivered securely for delegates and local residents.”