Harry and Meghan to begin ‘new life’ after ‘transition period’, says Queen

The Queen said she was “supportive” of Harry and Meghan’s decision but “would have preferred them to remain” full-time royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving after their visit to Canada House, central London, to meet with Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette, as well as staff, to thank them for the warm hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Picture date: Tuesday January 7, 2020. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire PA

The Queen has issued a statement in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the crisis summit saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”.

The head of state announced there would be a “period of transition” with Harry and Meghan – who have said they want to be financially independent and step back as senior royals – living in Canada and the UK.

She stressed the discussions were “complex matters” for her family to resolve but she wanted “final decisions” in the “coming days”.

The Queen was joined at Sandringham by the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge for the face-to-face talks with Harry and described them as “very constructive”.

It is unusual for the Queen to issue a statement in her own name – when not paying condolences after the death of a foreign head of state or sympathising following a natural disaster or terrorist attack.

And the formal titles of the couple – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – were not used by the monarch.

The head of state said: “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

The Queen was joined at the summit by the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales (PA)

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”