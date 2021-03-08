Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' Oprah interview grabbing headlines... Duke was asked by royal ‘how dark will baby’s skin be?’

Harry and Meghan are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Anticipation was high on Sunday ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell US television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Broadcast overnight on US network CBS before being shown on ITV later on Monday evening, the Sussexes' talked about their departure from Buckingham Palace and their move to America. The 'no-holds-barred' interview promised to lift the lid on royal life.

Previews heard Meghan accuse the royal family of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Harry in a week which saw acrimonious allegations surfacing around bullying at the palace before their bombshell exit from royal duties.

The Duchess faced allegations of bullying while the couple were at Kensington Palace - allegations she rejected describing them as an "attack on her character".

Buckingham Palace has launched an investigation into the reports.

The interview is set to be broadcast in over 70 countries and reportedly worth up to £120,000 per 30-second advert to ITV.

It touches on Meghan's move from acting to royalty, her high-profile wedding to Harry and how she coped with motherhood - before being joined on the sofa by Harry and discussing their plans following the move to the US.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson laughed off the suggestion he would record the interview saying it was "quite late" and that he would "probably miss it".

And in a further salvo in their war played out in the Press, Palace aides reportedly dismissed it as a "sideshow" and a "circus" saying the UK public would have more pressing issues on their minds this morning.

However, the mood in the palace was said to be "calm" with courtiers said to be maintaining a "this too will pass" attitude.

"History teaches us that only the interviewer wins," a source said.

The Mail on Sunday reported the Queen would have a breakfast briefing on the show.

The duchess discusses with Oprah how the spotlight of royalty was "almost unsurvivable".

It was also reported there were fears that Kate Middleton could be dragged into the bitter feud during the two-hour interview touching on the support - or lack of - she gave to Meghan in the early days of her palace life.

Teasers of the interview also showed Meghan reveal how "liberating" she felt to talk of her experience. "I wasn't even allowed to have that conversation with you personally," she told Oprah. "We have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to then. That wasn't my choice to make."

Royal biographer Penny Junor said she believed Harry would come to regret the interview.