Harry in ’email correspondence’ with King’s office over coronation attendance

A person holds a copy of the newly released autobiography from the Duke of Sussex (PA) — © James Manning

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in “email correspondence” with the King’s office over whether they will attend the coronation.

Following the publication of Harry’s controversial memoir Spare, it has been unclear whether he and Meghan would be invited to the ceremony on May 6.

The Coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dan Charity/PA) — © Dan Charity

Tens of thousands of street parties are expected to be staged during the weekend, with people urged to come together across the nation for the Coronation Big Lunch on May 7.

According to reports, Harry has been in contact with Charles’ representatives concerning their attendance.

But the duke has said that he would not yet be disclosing whether a decision had been made on his and Meghan’s attendance.

A Sussex spokesperson said: “I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”