‘Harry’s self-destructive behaviour exhibits signs of PTSD’ – Former British Army colonel from NI on duke’s recent interviews

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated ITV interview on Sunday night has unsurprisingly caused mixed reactions nationwide and beyond, with members of the public and figures across political and broadcasting spectrums sharing their opinions online.

Ahead of the show’s airing, ex-British Army Officer Philip Ingram, who is originally from Northern Ireland, said he believed the duke’s "self-destructive" behaviour could be influenced by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The Co Tyrone native and retired colonel told Sky News: "A lot of the behaviours I'm seeing in Prince Harry are almost triggers for me.

"They remind me of some of my behaviours whenever I suffered quite severe PTSD.

"I'm seeing a troubled individual and an individual that needs help, not someone who should be continuously criticised in the way he is being."

Prince Harry spoke was speaking to ITV journalist Tom Bradby before the official launch of his already-controversial tell-all memoir Spare, which will be officially released on Tuesday.

The prince, who often refers to himself as ‘the spare, not the heir’ revealed that he felt like a “third wheel” after his brother, the Prince of Wales, married Kate Middleton.

Asked why he had written the book, he said that “38 years...38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself.

“You know, I don’t, I don’t think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to.

“So, I’m actually really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to tell my story, because it’s my story to tell.”

Harry said while there were some “incredibly hurtful” things that have happened in the past, he has not said anything “scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother”.

He told Bradby: “There’s no part of any of the things that I’ve said are scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother.

“There are things that have happened that have been incredibly hurtful — some in the past, some current.

“No institution is immune to accountability or taking responsibility, so you can’t be immune to criticisms either.

Other famous faces from Northern Ireland to reference Harry’s interview include Belfast-born broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, who tweeted before the interview asking his one million Twitter followers whether to watch the BBC’s crime drama, ‘Happy Valley’ or ‘Unhappy Harry’, with the duke’s interview being aired at the same time.

Meanwhile, DUP politician Jonathan Buckley shared birthday wishes for Prince William’s wife after the interview finished, writing: “Happy Birthday to the Princess of Wales, who tomorrow turns 41.

“Safe to say, having listened to some of the recent “goings on” we can all breathe a sigh of relief that this fine lady will one day be our Queen.”