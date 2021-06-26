Health Secretary Matt Hancock and aide quit after kiss breaking social distance guidance

Matt Hancock has resigned as health secretary after breaking social distancing rules by kissing a colleague.

Boris Johnson said he was "sorry" to receive the resignation. Sajid Javid has been appointed as Health Secretary following the resignation.

Following a series of uncomfortable headlines in recent weeks, Mr Hancock faced pressure to resign after pictures emerged depicting the married minister, a father-of-three, appearing to kiss his adviser Gina Coladangelo, who is also married with three children.

Ms Coladangelo is leaving her position on the board of the Department of Health.

The CCTV images published in The Sun were taken on May 6 when guidance on social distancing were still in place, with hugging between people from different households against recommendations. The newspaper said the pictures had been taken inside the Department of Health.

On Saturday evening he issued a statement announcing his departure after nearly two days of mounting pressure.

"The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

"I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this.

"I also need be with my children at this time,” he said.

"We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance."

In reply, Mr Johnson said: "You should be immensely proud of your service.

"I am grateful for your support and believe that your contribution to public service is far from over."