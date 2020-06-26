Heavy police presence in Glasgow city centre as officers respond to reports of stabbings

Several streets have been closed after images on social media showed armed police entering a building

Several roads in the city centre have been closed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police are responding to an incident in Glasgow that has forced road closures in the city centre.

Sky News is reporting several people have been injured.

In a statement on Twitter, police said the incident is “contained” and there is no danger to the general public.

The Scottish police federation added: "We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in Glasgow city centre"

Images on social media showed armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles.

Greater Glasgow Police tweeted: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow.

“The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present.

“The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

A traffic information bulletin issued by Glasgow City Council said: “Due to a serious police incident the following roads are currently closed until further notice.

“West George Street – between Hope Street and West Nile Street.

“Renfield Street – between West Regent Street and St Vincent Street.

“Renfield Street traffic is being diverted onto West Nile Street and road users should avoid the area if possible.”