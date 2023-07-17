Historic Brighton hotel suffers ‘significant damage’ in fire

Efforts to extinguish the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel were hampered by high winds (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A blaze at a Brighton hotel has been brought under control as firefighters say the historic building has suffered “significant damage”.

Fire crews were called to the Royal Albion Hotel on the East Sussex city’s seafront at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

Efforts to extinguish the fire were hampered by high winds meaning the operation continued into Monday.

Of the approximately 100 people evacuated from the surrounding area, it is believed they have either found another place to stay or are being supported by the council to find a temporary alternative.

It is understood the hotel has found other accommodation for all of its guests.

The scene in Brighton after a fire at the Royal Albion Hotel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Now East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) has said that the fire is under control but the road will remain closed while work continues to make the building safe.

A statement from the fire service, Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove Council said: “We continue to support our partners in responding to the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton.

“While the fire has now been brought under control, the building has suffered significant damage.

“As a result, the A259 will remain closed for at least the next 72 hours, during which time activity will be ongoing to make the location safe.

“This timeframe may be extended, as partners work hard to reduce the footprint of the site safely.

“We would once again like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this takes place.”

The 219-bedroom regency-style hotel, which overlooks Brighton Pier, was built in 1826. It is run by Britannia Hotels.

Part of the building was Grade II* listed by English Heritage and suffered a previous fire in November 1998.