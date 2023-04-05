Holidaymakers face disruption as Port of Dover limits Good Friday coach travel

Thousands of holidaymakers face having their Easter trips disrupted as the Port of Dover is limiting Good Friday coach travel (Andrew Matthews/PA) — © Andrew Matthews

Thousands of holidaymakers face having their Easter trips disrupted as the Port of Dover is limiting Good Friday coach travel.

The Kent port said the decision is part of measures aimed at avoiding a repeat of the “horrible situation” last weekend, when many coaches were delayed for several hours before boarding ferries.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Good Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the Easter bank holiday weekend for coaches embarking on cross-Channel trips from the port.

The port said that, to “reduce coach volumes” on that day, ferry operators DFDS, Irish Ferries and P&O Ferries are “working with their coach customers to spread the travel” across the three-day period from Thursday to Saturday.

This comes after an “urgent review” by the port’s management with ferry operators and French border control authorities.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Coach sector trade association the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) previously said that limiting the number of coaches allowed to use the port would be “an unacceptable and backward step”.

The port said it has installed “additional temporary border control infrastructure as contingency capacity for coach processing”.

Other measures aimed at reducing congestion this weekend include French border control authorities providing a full complement of officials to process outbound travellers despite coach volumes expected to be a third lower than a week ago, and drivers being advised not to arrive early so as to “avoid unnecessary bottlenecks”.

The port said in a statement: “All Port of Dover stakeholders are acutely aware that last weekend was a horrible situation for many travellers, including the elderly and schoolchildren.

“It is the top priority of all parties to ensure a better experience for travellers this weekend.

“These additional measures are intended to significantly improve traffic throughput and give travellers a better start to their holidays.”

Ferry operator DFDS issued an alert on Twitter which stated: “We are expecting a busy weekend with the Easter getaway through the port.

“Please allow 120 minutes to complete border controls and check-in.”

It added: “We are expecting a busy weekend, possibly just as busy as last weekend.”

Delays at the port have been blamed on French border officials carrying out extra checks and stamping UK passports following Brexit.

Downing Street acknowledged that “new processes” introduced following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union contributed to last weekend’s disruption, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said “of course Brexit has had an impact”.

The CPT called for a series of measures to cut congestion at Dover.

Measures include:– More border staff to speed up passport checks;– More coach priority lanes on the approach to the port;– Encourage Irish Ferries and P&O Ferries to introduce a driver app, like the one used by DFDS, to cut processing times for coaches by enabling information to be sent in advance.

Chief executive Graham Vidler said: “Coach is the most efficient and environmentally-friendly way of moving large numbers of people across the Channel.

“Coach passengers should be welcomed and prioritised, rather than being made to wait hours due to unacceptable delays.

“Maundy Thursday is typically one of the busiest days of the year for coaches, so a repeat of the recent delays must be avoided as we head into Easter weekend.

“This is why the Port of Dover needs to work with all parties to properly resource border control checks and the efficient embarkation of people and vehicles on to ferries.”

It is not clear whether another strike by French workers on Thursday in the ongoing row over pension reforms will affect ferry passengers.

In response to one passenger on Twitter, P&O Ferries wrote: “We’re planning to sail to our regular schedule at the moment, but we’re still advising for passengers to prepare for a wait just in case.”