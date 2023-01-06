‘Horrifically expensive’: NI independent booksellers weigh in on Prince Harry’s new book

Northern Irish booksellers are already taking orders for Prince Harry’s eagerly-awaited new book – but some have branded it “horrifically expensive” and won’t be stocking it.

Spare will contain details of explosive fights between Harry and other members of the royal family, including his brother William — who he alleges physically attacked him.

The memoir will be released on Tuesday and has a recommended retail price of £28.

TP Sheehy, owner of Sheehy’s bookshop in Cookstown, is one of the retailers who is planning to stock the book.

“I’ve had maybe half a dozen pre-orders for it already,” he said. Customers had been enquiring about it in the shop “as far back” as the book release was announced.

He added: “The royal family does sell, and because he’s so much in the media at the minute, there definitely is [demand].

“Even people that wouldn’t have a pile of time for him or the royal family still want to read it. I suppose they want to get the lowdown from him and see what he thinks.”

However, Mr Sheehy is on the fence about the quality of the book, adding: “The proof will be in the pudding, if it’s a good book and there’s plenty of stuff in it, it’ll sell. But if it’s full of bland stuff and stuff that he’s already talked about, sales will be poor.”

Linda Murray (right) at Books Paper Scissors. Photo credit: Stephen Hamilton

Mr Sheehy has struck a deal with his suppliers, and so will be able to offer it at a reduced price of around £20.

“I think I’ll certainly sell what I’ve ordered now. But that wouldn’t be a big seller for us really,” he added.

However, he thinks that the book will struggle at the majority of independent bookshops.

“A lot of those big books aren’t any good for the independent bookseller because Tesco and Asda do them at, quite often, half price,” he said.

“It might be a big seller nationally because the supermarkets do it cheaper. Once people realise that, unfortunately it doesn’t do independent booksellers any good at all.”

Linda Murray is co-owner of Books Paper Scissors in Stranmillis, which won’t be stocking the book. She thinks that £28 is “horrifically expensive for that sort of a book.”

“This time last year that book would be £18.99 or at the very top end £20. I think the publishers have inflated that RRP because they know it’s going to be sold through really mainstream retailers,” she said.

Larger retailers will be able to offer the book at a huge discount from the start.

“We can’t even buy it for what it’s going to be sold for in Sainsbury’s and Tesco’s and Amazon. So it’s not a book that’s going to be sold through the independent sector at all, I would say,” she said.

“The cynical marketeer in me is saying it’s not going to be that good a book,” she added.

“It’ll have a very quick trajectory upwards, and probably quite a quick trajectory downwards.”