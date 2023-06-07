Hospital consultants could strike for two days in July, BMA warns

Hospital consultants in England will strike for two days next month if they vote in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay, it has been announced.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said its members will walk out on July 20 and 21 if the Government continues to “refuse to come forward with a credible pay offer”.

If the strikes go ahead, consultants will provide Christmas Day cover, meaning they will continue to provide all emergency services but routine services will need to be paused.

The BMA said that given the “unique position” of consultants as the NHS’s most senior clinicians, whose roles cannot be covered by other staff, the potential strike dates were being announced before the ballot has closed to give hospital trusts and colleagues good notice so that preparations can be made to reschedule appointments, prioritise the most urgent cases and ensure patient safety during any action.

Dr Vishal Sharma, who chairs the BMA consultants committee, said: “Strike action is not inevitable and it is well within the Government’s gift to present us with a reasonable offer that would stop industrial action in its tracks.

“But if this isn’t forthcoming, we are committed to action that is effective and that is safe.

“As the most senior and experienced doctors working in hospitals, no-one can cover for consultants – and that’s why we’re giving our members, our colleagues and employers lengthy time to prepare, even ahead of our ballot closing.

“That way they can manage their lists and prioritise those patients most in need of care. We are also reiterating that any strike action will still deliver Christmas Day levels of care – meaning emergency departments will still be open and staffed with consultants.

“We know consultants do not take decisions around industrial action lightly, but this isn’t just about pay – it’s about protecting the future of the NHS.

“If we sit by and accept further real-terms pay cuts, we will continue to lose more of our most senior and experienced clinicians at a time when the NHS and patients need them most.

“We want to create an environment in the NHS that consultants want to work in and that junior doctors can see their future in. Industrial action is a last resort, but there is simply no justification for consultants today being valued a third less than they were 15 years ago.

“The Government now has six weeks to come back to the table with a fair and reasonable proposal that can prevent any industrial action from having to take place.”

Junior doctors in England are set to stage a 72-hour walkout from June 14 in the same dispute.