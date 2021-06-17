Hot spot: UK basks in glorious sunshine as NI left in shade 

Crowded: People enjoying the sunshine on Brighton beach during the heatwave yesterday. Credit: Aaron Chown

Northern Ireland was left in the shade yesterday as most parts of the UK basked in glorious heat.

Temperatures in Santon Downham, in Suffolk, reached a high of 28.2C (82.76F) at just before 1pm yesterday, the Met Office said.

But this is just below the 29.7C (85.46F) recorded in Teddington, Middlesex, on Monday, which was the hottest day of the year so far.

In Northern Ireland it was cooler with temperatures in the high teens.

It comes ahead of thunderstorms which were set to move in across large parts of England, including London and the South East, last night.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning meaning people could see flooding to homes and businesses, communities becoming "cut off", power cuts and delays to public transport following heavy rainfall.

The thunderstorms are the result of a small, low-pressure system moving in from Europe, with warmer surface-level air meeting colder upper air.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue until the weekend, forecasters say.

However, most of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of Wales are expected to escape the wet weather, with these areas avoiding the yellow weather warnings.