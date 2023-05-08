How did Charles’ coronation compare with Elizabeth’s?

Number of guests, length of the ceremony, roles of the spouses, and greater inclusion of women and people of colour just some of the differences between 1953 and 2023

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Gold State Coach on its way to Buckingham Palace — © PA

The Queen at her coronation in 1953

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. Pic: Victoria Jones/PA Wire — © PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation — © PA

Over 90 heads of state, political dignitaries and celebrity guests — the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla was a spectacular ceremony.

But the 2023 event was a much more scaled back version in comparison to that of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Back then, the coronation was an enormous event, watched live by more than 20 million of the UK’s then-37 million residents.

The ceremony, which lasted over three hours, was the first to be televised. Many participants — including the choir — were in the Abbey for up to eight hours in total.

More than 8,200 guests attended the Queen’s Coronation, with most seated in temporary seats constructed specially for the event.

Charles’ ceremony, by contrast, lasted around two hours, with the liturgy used also modernised and the service using Irish, Welsh and Scottish Gaelic for the first time.

In 1953, spectacular archways celebrating the Queen decorated The Mall, but for Charles’ coronation, the route was lined with the flags of Commonwealth countries.

Queen Elizabeth’s procession took her down Northumberland Avenue, on to Victoria Embankment and past the Palace of Westminster, while Charles’ procession moved took a route down Whitehall, past Downing Street and the Cenotaph to Westminster.

The roles played by the respective monarchs’ spouses also differs between 1953 and 2023.

Camilla was crowned alongside Charles on Saturday, but the same was not true of Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip. Instead, the Prince knelt to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II during the ceremony.

Custom dictates that consorts of male sovereigns are crowned, but consorts of female sovereigns are not. Traditionally, kings always reign, whereas being a queen can be a symbolic title.

The ceremonies differed also in their participants. In 1953, Queen Elizabeth was presented to the north, south, east and west of Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

At King Charles’ coronation, only the first declaration was carried out by the Archbishop. The others were read by Baroness Amos, Lady Angiolini and Christopher Finney.

The tweak was designed to signal the greater inclusion of women and people of colour within King Charles’ coronation.

Representatives from other faiths — including Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (chief rabbi of the UK), Ven Bogoda Seelawimala Nayaka Thera, (Buddhism’s Chief Sangha Nayaka in the UK), and Aliya Azam (education and interfaith coordinator at the Al Khoei Foundation) — also participated.

Another key difference was the oath taken, with the number of territories reigned over greatly reduced since 1953.

Elizabeth promised to “govern the Peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Union of South Africa, Pakistan and Ceylon, and of your Possessions and other Territories.”

Over the last 70 years, many countries have removed the British monarch as head of state, leaving Charles promising to “govern the Peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, your other Realms and the Territories.” While the music at the Queen’s coronation was drawn mostly from British composers of the past, the King has commissioned pieces from 12 living British composers active in a range of music genres including musical theatre and film.

In terms of atmosphere, the two coronations took place in very different contexts.

There was no protest at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, while on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police made several arrests at demonstrations in London.

Elizabeth’s coronation came at a time of huge economic growth for the UK, with the world economy in the early stages of a post-war boom that would continue unabated until the early 1970s.

That economic growth meant the Queen’s ceremony came amid a time of great optimism, but fast forward to the present day, and King Charles’ comes amid a severe cost-of-living crisis and increasing uncertainty over the future of the monarchy itself.