How to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, which has also been declared an official bank holiday across the UK.

The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, making Her Majesty the first British monarch to have her funeral there since 1760.

The late monarch will then be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her husband Philip, her parents and her sister Margaret.

The queen passed away aged 96 last Thursday at her royal Scottish home of Balmoral. A statement from Buckingham Palace said that she "died peacefully”.

Her eldest son Charles has since been ascended as the new King.

How can I watch the funeral?

The BBC will begin live coverage of the Queen's state funeral from 11am on Monday September 19, and they will also have access to Westminster Abbey.

BBC One, BBC News and other major news channels such as Sky News and ITV will all be sharing live coverage of the event.

Online streaming services such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub will also be broadcasting the funeral, and those who wish to tune in via radio can do so with the BBC’s main stations.

Large screens will also be put up around London and the rest of the country so that people can watch the ceremony.

Can I attend the funeral in person?

While members of the public can’t physically go to Westminster Abbey yourself (unless you’re one of the 2,000 people who’ve been invited), mourners can go to The Mall area near Buckingham Palace, where bollards will be removed to make space for crowds.

The nearest London tube stations are Hyde Park Corner, Green Park, Charing Cross and St James’s Park.

Well-wishers can also visit the queen as she lies in state for the four and a half days leading up to her funeral, from 5pm on Wednesday September 14 to 6.30am on Monday.