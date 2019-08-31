Hundreds of thousands expected at protests across Britain against Parliament shutdown

An anti Brexit protestor stands in front of the Cabinet office in London

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions from children aged 9-14, during an announcement on education at 10 Downing Street yesterday

Organisers hope "hundreds of thousands" of people will take part in disruptive protests across Britain this weekend in response to the Prime Minister's plan to prorogue Parliament.

Anti-Brexit campaign group Another Europe Is Possible has organised 32 #StopTheCoup demonstrations to take place in England, Scotland and Wales today.

Meanwhile, left-wing group Momentum is urging its members to "occupy bridges and blockade roads" in conjunction with the protests.

Michael Chessum, national organiser for Another Europe Is Possible, told the PA news agency that "disruption is the only form of leverage protesters can rely on".

He said the group is not encouraging demonstrators to block roads, but that kind of disruption is "certainly possible".

He added: "We would go further than anticipate (civil disobedience). We would defend it."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has urged MPs to join the demonstrations and oppose the shutdown of Parliament.

In a letter to the Parliamentary Labour Party, he said: "I am addressing a major rally in Salford on Monday.

"But there are also public protests across the country this Saturday, there will be a rally in Parliament Square on Tuesday evening, and I encourage Labour MPs to be present and to share our message."

Labour MP Clive Lewis also called for people to support the #StopTheCoup protests.

The shadow treasury minister said: "The right to peacefully protest and show your displeasure and anger is a long-held British tradition.

"No one is calling for riots or aggravation. This is about people peacefully demonstrating.

"A peaceful protest can be marching, but it can also be sitting down in roads."

Further mass demonstrations, organised by the People's Assembly Against Austerity, are planned to take place on Tuesday to coincide with MPs returning to Westminster.

And the annual Westminster Dog of the Year competition, due to take place on Thursday, has been cancelled. Organisers the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust said: "This is due to concerns about the increase in protests around Parliament; ensuring the safety of the dogs and the MPs taking part is absolute priority."

It said people have been voting for their favourite "canine pairing candidate" and it will still announce the 2019 Westminster Dog of the Year in due course.

The calls for protests come as a petition against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament reached more than 1.5 million signatures as of yesterday morning.

It also follows multiple protests in London, Edinburgh and other cities on Wednesday, which took place within hours of Mr Johnson announcing his plans.

Mr Chessum said he expects to see "hundreds of thousands" of people taking part in the demonstrations across the UK today, with the London protest being the largest.

He said: "Ultimately we are not going to persuade Boris Johnson to change his mind through some intellectual exercise. This process needs to force the Government to change its course."

The main London protest is due to take place outside Downing Street from midday today.