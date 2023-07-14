Husband’s message to missing woman: Your family misses you ‘terribly’

The husband of a woman who went missing in Ayrshire last month has said that her family miss her “terribly” as police marked a month since her disappearance.

Mary Monkman, 49, travelled to the Loch Doon area of Ayrshire on Friday June 16 from her home in Kendal, Cumbria.

Her red Nissan Juke was found parked at the west side of the loch shortly after 7.30pm later than evening.

Police Scotland have conducted extensive searches of the area but Mrs Monkman has not been seen or spoken to.

Mary Monkman set off to visit Loch Doon in Ayrshire in June and has not been seen since (Police Scotland/PA)

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mrs Monkman’s husband Geoff said: “We miss her so much.

“She was always coming up with new ideas for work and for home, and they usually started with, ‘I’ve just been thinking…’.

“She can always see the potential, she’s always looking to the future.

“I have to hope that Mary is out there reading this, somewhere.

“Mary, if you see this, just know that we love and miss you terribly. Please let someone, anyone, know that you’re OK.”

The rucksack Mrs Monkman is believed to have had with her (Police Scotland/PA)

Inspector William Deans said: “For Mary not to be in contact with her family and friends is completely out of character. This, coupled with the length of time since she was last seen, makes us extremely concerned for her welfare.

“Despite the loch being in relatively rural surroundings, it is known to be frequented by locals and visitors.

“I’d ask anyone who may have seen Mary in the area on Friday June 16 or since this time, to report any sightings to us.

“We believe Mary travelled to Ayrshire via the M6 and then through Dumfries and Galloway. If you saw her or her vehicle during the afternoon/evening of 16 June, please get in touch with officers.”

Mrs Monkman is described as about 5ft 9in tall, with shoulder-length, dark purple hair.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green and white floral top and cropped blue leggings. She is also believed to be in possession of a blue/green Deuter Step Out 12 rucksack and was possibly wearing black, lightweight, slip-on trainers.

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2648 of June 17 2023.