I feel the weight of history, King says in address at Westminster

Charles pledges to follow Queen’s ‘selfless duty’ in historic speech to both Houses of Parliament

King Charles III told how he felt “the weight of history” as he delivered a historic address to both Houses of Parliament yesterday before flying to Scotland on a sad journey to honour the Queen.

In Westminster Hall he stressed to MPs and peers how he was “resolved faithfully” to follow the Queen’s “selfless duty” in serving the UK and maintaining “the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation”.

He also spoke of the “tangible connections to my darling late mother” around Parliament commemorating her jubilees, such as the Elizabeth Tower which houses Big Ben.

Hundreds of parliamentarians, including Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, filled the Great Hall to hear from the new King and to offer their condolences for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

With his Queen Consort by his side, His Majesty said: “As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which Members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all.”

With his words resonating around the vast, hammer-beam roofed hall, he said: “Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy.

“That your traditions are ancient we see in the construction of this Great Hall and the reminders of the medieval predecessors of the office to which I have been called. And the tangible connections to my darling late mother we see all around us.”

He highlighted the fountain in New Palace Yard for the late Queen’s Silver Jubilee, sundial in Old Palace Yard for her Golden Jubilee and “magnificent” stained glass window for her Diamond Jubilee.

Continuing, he emphasised: “The great bell of Big Ben, one of the most powerful symbols of our nation throughout the world and housed within the Elizabeth Tower also named for my mother’s Diamond Jubilee, will mark the passage of the late Queen’s progress from Buckingham Palace to this Parliament on Wednesday.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Liz Truss leave Westminster Hall

Reflecting on the Queen’s unprecedented 70-year reign, he said: “We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of The Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples. While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion.

“She has set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

The national anthem was sung after his address in Westminster Hall, which was following a tradition set by the late Queen and his grandfather George VI.

World statesmen including Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev and Barack Obama have also delivered speeches in the hall, as did Pope Benedict XVI.

Before the King’s speech, Lord Speaker Lord McFall of Alcluith paid tribute to the Queen’s “inspiring reign of deep and unparalleled devotion” as he pledged loyalty to the new monarch on behalf of peers.

Presenting the condolences of MPs, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “We have seen that this is a loss that is felt around the world.”

After the speech, the King and Queen Consort flew to Edinburgh to lead the royal family and country as it continues to mourn.

They will visit Northern Ireland today, where the royal couple will receive a message of condolence from Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey at Hillsborough and attend a service at St Anne’s Cathedral.

In London, the biggest ever security operation was under way, alongside preparations for the late Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall, which will start on Wednesday. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan warned MPs the queue of people wishing to pay their final respects to the late monarch could be as long as 30 hours.

As the nation comes together and after the public rapprochment between the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry this morning paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”, stressing she had been a “guiding compass” to so many through her commitment to service and duty.

“We now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III,” he added.

The Queen’s coffin will today be taken by hearse from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport from where it will depart in a Royal Air Force aircraft in the early evening, arriving into RAF Northolt in west London.

The Princess Royal, accompanied her husband by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will accompany the coffin.

The state hearse will then convey the coffin from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace.

The Queen’s coffin will rest in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight.

On Wednesday the late Queen’s casket will be placed upon a gun carriage and pulled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the lying in state.