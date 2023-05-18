I never felt I was in danger: Harry and Meghan’s ‘paparazzi chase’ driver

A yellow cab driver in New York has said he “never felt like I was in danger” as he drove the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while they were being pursued by paparazzi.

The couple’s spokesperson claimed earlier Harry, Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase while being followed by photographers in the city on Tuesday night.

It is understood the couple believe the “relentless pursuit” could have been fatal, saying it involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

According to reports, they were driven around for about an hour and 15 minutes as they were followed before they were dropped off at the New York City Police Department’s 19th precinct.

A yellow cab driver who picked the three up outside the precinct around 15 minutes later at around 11pm told the Washington Post that while photographers continued to follow them, “I don’t think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger.”

“It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. (Harry and Meghan) were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe,” Sukhcharn Singh (37) added.

He told the newspaper he got the impression they had been already pursued before entering his car.

Mr Singh said paparazzi in two cars approached his taxi and “took pictures as we stopped and were filming us”.

He said he drove the couple for around 10 minutes before their security guard asked him to return to the police precinct.

New York mayor Eric Adams condemned the photographers in a speech yesterday. He added that it would be “horrific” for Harry to be involved in an accident similar to the one that killed his mother Diana in 1997.

The mayor said: “The briefing I received, two of our (police) officers could have been injured.

“New York City is different from a small town somewhere ... this is a densely populated city.

“I don’t think there’s many of us who don’t recall how his mum died, and it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and something to have happened to them. So I think that was a bit reckless and irresponsible.”

The New York Police Department said “numerous photographers … made their transport challenging”. But it said “there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests”.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan had said: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”