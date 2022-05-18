'I want accountability' - Wrongly accused former NI Post Office workers set to give evidence to inquiry

Former Post Office workers will give evidence in Belfast on Wednesday over a UK-wide scandal.

The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry will hear two days of evidence in Northern Ireland, putting on record the human impact of what has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

Over 700 workers across the UK were wrongly prosecuted between 2000 and 2014, when the Horizon IT system incorrectly reported that money was going missing.

It led to suspensions, termination of contracts, and wrongful prosecutions and convictions.

It’s reported that 19 Post Office workers were convicted in Northern Ireland, but that more victims may have yet to come forward over the stigma the accusations have caused.

Among those expected to give evidence today is Deirdre Connolly, who became a sub-postmistress at the Post Office in 2006 in a rural area of west Tyrone.

She told the BBC: "I wake up every morning and think of the Post Office, of what they've done and why they haven't been punished, why they haven't been made accountable.

"I want accountability - a lot of people with senior positions within the Post Office and government knew what was happening and didn't stop it. We need to know who knew what, and when."

She said she hoped more people would speak out.

"There's a lot of people over here that, because of the stigma associated with the accusations being made against them, they haven't come forward but I hope that after today they will share their experiences with people."

The Post Office had told her she was the only person affected after she was accused of stealing money from her own post office, but she soon joined a legal action with 500 other Post Workers who cleared their names in 2019.

While a settlement of £57.5m was eventually reached, around £46m was spent on legal fees.

Ms Connolly ultimately ended up with a payment of around £20,000, marginally more than the sum she had been accused of stealing and paid back.

Having declared as bankrupt, she would only take 51% of the money with the bank taking the rest.

Speaking ahead of the proceedings in Belfast, Inquiry Chair Sir Wyn Williams thanked witnesses for their bravery,

"Much has already been written and said about how decisions made in reliance upon false information generated by the Horizon IT system caused very significant adverse consequences for many people,” he said.

"During the course of the coming weeks some of those most adversely affected by Horizon and decisions made in reliance upon it will give detailed accounts of their experiences. I am extremely grateful to those who have accepted my invitation to give oral evidence.

“I recognise that the task of giving evidence in a public forum about personal experiences will not be easy. Without such evidence, however, my ability to reach clear and considered conclusions about the nature and scale of the suffering endured by many over a substantial number of years would be seriously impaired. Again, my heartfelt thanks to the persons who will give evidence over the weeks to come.”