I'm a proud dyslexic: Secretary of State Lewis opens up about condition

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has spoken about living with dislexia and the challenges he has faced

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has spoken of the challenges he has faced coping with dyslexia, and sent a message of encouragement to those struggling with the condition.

Dyslexia affects up to 10% of the UK population at some level and can impact anyone of any age and background.

Posting on his Twitter feed yesterday, he said: "I am proud to be dyslexic.

"It is not without challenges, but people like me are often told we are slow or stupid or thick.

"It can be frustrating at times that our brains work differently.

"When I was growing up, I was told it was a weakness I needed to overcome.

"It is not."

Mr Lewis, a qualified barrister and former business owner, as well as a Cabinet minister, said that one in 10 people cross the UK is dyslexic, but that dyslexia "does not need to hold you back".

"People who are dyslexic have to be creative and think outside the box," he said.

"This is our strength. More than one in 10 of us are dyslexic.

"It is time we changed the perception that it means it is a problem to be solved, rather than an attribute to be valued.

"If you are dyslexic, let me assure you - it does not need to hold you back.

" I have owned and run my own business. I have been an MP since 2010. I have been a minister in three Government departments, and I am now privileged to be Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

"It is our uniqueness as individuals that makes us all human and capable of achieving." October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and John Clarke, director of the NI Dyslexia Centre, was one of many who welcomed the Secretary of State's upbeat message.

"It's great so see something so positive," Mr Clarke told the Belfast Telegraph.

"What he's saying is something that we have heard many times before."

Mr Clarke and his team of teachers at the NI Dyslexia Centre have supported, advised and taught children, students, adults and teachers, as well as learning support staff, employees and employers how to deal with dyslexia-related challenges.

"One of the more upsetting aspects of a failure to recognise dyslexia, particularly for children, is the loss of self-esteem, a loss of a sense of self-worth," he said.

"People often see dyslexia as a reading difficulty, but it's much more than that. It's spelling, often numeracy, or difficulties remembering sequences, dates of birth.

"It's terribly important both for young people and adults, because it stays with you throughout your life.

"Dyslexia is not something that goes away."

Jim Montgomery, mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, also praised the Secretary of State for speaking out about his dyslexia.

"Absolute respect to you for being so open about your dyslexia and its challenges, and also for building yourself a successful career and life.

"Just shows hard work and determination can override many challenges in life," the mayor tweeted.