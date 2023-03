This year’s summer exams were cancelled because of Covid-19.

Friends Helen Lee, left, and Sophia-Ellis Shipp congratulate each other at Peter Symonds College, Winchester, after opening their A-level results (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland have been receiving their A-level results.

This year’s summer exams were cancelled because of Covid-19, meaning around 300,000 school leavers are receiving calculated grades.

Here are some of the scenes from a very different A-level results day for students.

Students socially distance at Peter Symonds College, Winchester, as they receive their A-level results (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Twins Teddy, left, and Rosy Valentine look happy with their A-level results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lauren Lopez, who achieved three A* and is going to Cambridge University, poses for a photograph at Ark Globe Academy in Brixton, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

One student looks for his results at Peter Symonds College, Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

These students at Norwich School were well spaced out as they received their results (Joe Giddens/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was on hand at Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College in Darlington as the results were revealed (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sophie Lofthouse, left, and Hannah Walton-Hughes celebrate at The Mount School in York (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gabrielle Josephs was all smiles as she received her results at Peter Symonds College, Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Benita Stipp, centre, and Mimi Ferguson, left, got their results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)

Nadiya Khair, left, is congratulated by her aunt Shaheda Rahmen at Peter Symonds College (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ben Millett celebrates with his father at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)