In Pictures: Big Lunch celebrations across UK as coronation festivities continue
By PA Reporters
Thousands of people across the country are taking part in the Coronation Big Lunch to celebrate the crowning of the King and Queen.
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said that big lunches will take place from Saturday to Monday “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship”.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are attending a big lunch in Cranleigh while the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are visiting a community street party in Swindon. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are joining a big lunch in Windsor.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted a Big Lunch in Downing Street for volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK and youth groups.