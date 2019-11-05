-
In Pictures: Bonfire Night processions light up November evening
A number of Bonfire Night parades in the UK mean that Britons will continue to remember, remember the fifth of November gunpowder plot of 1605.
Two of the more colourful events were held in Lewes, East Sussex, and Ottery St Mary in Devon.
