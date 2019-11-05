Belfast Telegraph

In Pictures: Bonfire Night processions light up November evening

Celebrations were being held to mark the date of the failed gunpowder plot.

Participants parade through the town of Lewes (Gareth Fuller/PA)
By PA Reporters

A number of Bonfire Night parades in the UK mean that Britons will continue to remember, remember the fifth of November gunpowder plot of 1605.

Two of the more colourful events were held in Lewes, East Sussex, and Ottery St Mary in Devon.

Participants arrive in Lewes for the annual procession held by the Lewes Bonfire Societies (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Some shops were boarded up ahead of the event (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Children from the village of Ottery St Mary carry traditional burning tar barrels through the streets (Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Participants parade through Lewes (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘Guy Fawkes’ is paraded in Lewes (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

