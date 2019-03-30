Belfast Telegraph

In Pictures: Britons have spring in their step with milder weather

There have been blue skies and sunshine across the country.

A cyclist rides across Ditchling Beacon during the warm weather on the South Downs in Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Spring is in the air and Britons have been out enjoying the warmer temperatures across the country.

Dozens of walkers enjoy the scenery at Ditchling Beacon on the South Downs in Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Some chose a more thrill-seeking way to enjoy the view (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People admire the trees in bloom in Greenwich Park, south-east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A man rests under a tree in blossom in Greenwich Park as two dogs say hello (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A number of dogs had to take a dip in a pond in Greenwich Park to cool off (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Two friends enjoy a game of catch in the sunshine in Greenwich Park (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A runner passes the Old Naval College in Greenwich Park (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

