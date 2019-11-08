-
In Pictures: Deluge sparks flooding in parts of England
A month’s rain has fallen in 24 hours in some parts of England, leading to home evacuations and travel services being disrupted.
Swineshaw in the Peak District saw 4.4in (112mm) of rain on Thursday – making it the most-drenched area of England – while Sheffield experienced 3.4in (85mm) during the same period.
