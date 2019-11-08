Belfast Telegraph

Hi °C | Lo °C | WEATHER

Home News UK

In Pictures: Deluge sparks flooding in parts of England

The Peak District and Yorkshire were among the areas which were badly hit.

Residents in Yarborough Terrace in Doncaster with sandbags across their front doors (Danny Lawson/PA)
Residents in Yarborough Terrace in Doncaster with sandbags across their front doors (Danny Lawson/PA)

By PA

A month’s rain has fallen in 24 hours in some parts of England, leading to home evacuations and travel services being disrupted.

Swineshaw in the Peak District saw 4.4in (112mm) of rain on Thursday – making it the most-drenched area of England – while Sheffield experienced 3.4in (85mm) during the same period.

bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248179698
A lorry drives through floodwater near Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248179927
Floodwater near Meadowhall shopping centre, where some people were forced to stay overnight (@Eggy5691/Steven Whitehead/Twitter/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248179488
A sign shows cancelled trains at a station close to Meadowhall (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248179696
Roads around Meadowhall became gridlocked, with some vehicles being abandoned (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248180621
Flooding in Belper, Derbyshire, after the river Derwent bursts its banks (Mike Saqui/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248180618
More than 100 flood warnings were in place on Friday morning (Mike Saqui/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248180619
Some homes in the Belper area experienced extensive flooding (Mike Saqui/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248181041
Floodwater at the Rother at Killamarsh, Derbyshire (@wendytinley/Wendy Tinley/Twitter/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248182024
A mudslide forced the evacuation of residents along Bank End Close in Mansfield (Simon Cooper/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248182171
Two people walk through flood water on Yarborough Terrace in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248181676
A duck eating the park bushes in Matlock, Derbyshire, after heavy rain caused flooding (@WindleBeth/Beth Windle/Twitter/PA)
bpanews_6b4f488e-0d27-4d77-a9e0-6e3d2cfa1a1d_embedded248181182
Emergency services at Kirk Sandall, where Doncaster Council told some people in parts of the area to ‘evacuate immediately’ on Friday morning (Danny Lawson/PA)

PA

Popular

Nightlife Galleries

From Belfast Telegraph