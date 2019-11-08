In Pictures: Deluge sparks flooding in parts of England

Residents in Yarborough Terrace in Doncaster with sandbags across their front doors (Danny Lawson/PA)

A month’s rain has fallen in 24 hours in some parts of England, leading to home evacuations and travel services being disrupted.

Swineshaw in the Peak District saw 4.4in (112mm) of rain on Thursday – making it the most-drenched area of England – while Sheffield experienced 3.4in (85mm) during the same period.

A lorry drives through floodwater near Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Floodwater near Meadowhall shopping centre, where some people were forced to stay overnight (@Eggy5691/Steven Whitehead/Twitter/PA)

A sign shows cancelled trains at a station close to Meadowhall (Danny Lawson/PA)

Roads around Meadowhall became gridlocked, with some vehicles being abandoned (Danny Lawson/PA)

Flooding in Belper, Derbyshire, after the river Derwent bursts its banks (Mike Saqui/PA)

More than 100 flood warnings were in place on Friday morning (Mike Saqui/PA)

Some homes in the Belper area experienced extensive flooding (Mike Saqui/PA)

Floodwater at the Rother at Killamarsh, Derbyshire (@wendytinley/Wendy Tinley/Twitter/PA)

A mudslide forced the evacuation of residents along Bank End Close in Mansfield (Simon Cooper/PA)

Two people walk through flood water on Yarborough Terrace in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

A duck eating the park bushes in Matlock, Derbyshire, after heavy rain caused flooding (@WindleBeth/Beth Windle/Twitter/PA)

Emergency services at Kirk Sandall, where Doncaster Council told some people in parts of the area to ‘evacuate immediately’ on Friday morning (Danny Lawson/PA)

