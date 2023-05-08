In Pictures: Faith leaders, politicians and royals all pitch in for Big Help Out

The Prince of Wales, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pose with volunteers in Slough during their Big Help Out visit (Daniel Leal/PA) — © Daniel Leal

Festivities to mark the King’s coronation continued on Monday with the Big Help Out.

The initiative – organised by The Together Coalition and partners including The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK – was designed to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

Although the King and Queen were not appearing publicly on Monday, other royals and religious and political leaders were out and about lending a hand.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty chat to members of a community group lunch club at Mill End Community Centre in Rickmansworth as part of the Big Help Out (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA) — © Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph

Mr Sunak helped prepare and serve food and drinks at the event (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA) — © Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby volunteered by serving lunch during a visit to the Catching Lives Open Centre in Canterbury (Neil Turner/Lambeth Palace/PA) — © Neil Turner/Lambeth Palace

The Duchess of Gloucester attended a Big Help Out event outside St Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Church in Kensington, where young volunteers were also hosting a coronation street party (James Manning/PA) — © James Manning

The Duke of Gloucester leaves St Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Church following his visit to the Big Help Out event at the venue (James Manning/PA) — © James Manning

The Duchess of Edinburgh takes part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA) — © Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with four-month-old puppy Lucy (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA) — © Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf meets members of the local community during a visit to the Whitfield Community Larder in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA) — © Jane Barlow

Krishan Kant Attri, Julie Siddiqi and Venerable Ajahn Amaro prepare food as they join other faith leaders at the Big Help Out event at the Passage in London (Aaron Chown/PA) — © Aaron Chown

Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales join volunteers helping renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scout Hut in Slough (Daniel Leal/PA) — © Daniel Leal

Prince George used a drill during his visit (Daniel Leal/PA) — © Daniel Leal