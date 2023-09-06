In Pictures: It’s a September scorcher – with ‘hottest day’ still to come

People enjoying the weather at the Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge on Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

They have had to wait for it this year – but sun lovers are finally enjoying sizzling temperatures.

Following a washout July and August, the September heatwave is expected to reach its zenith on Saturday, when temperatures could hit 33C in London, according to forecasters.

It is likely to be the hottest day of the year – beating 32.2C recorded in June.

A woman sunbathes at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber warning for heat until 9pm on Sunday.

A tree provides shelter for a woman in Sefton Park, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

A pedestrian shelters under an umbrella in Parliament Square in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

This means weather impacts are likely to be felt across the health service, with those aged above 65 or with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular disease at greater risk.

Although temperatures have risen this high before in September, it is unusual for the heat to last so long, with the Met Office predicting five to six days above 30C for some areas.

A visitor to the Royal Botanic Gardens in London as the sun rose on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The heatwave is being driven by tropical storms pushing a high pressure system over the UK, with the jet stream having moved to the north and bending into what is known as an omega blocking pattern.

A woman relaxes by the lake at Sefton Park in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

People kayak along the Thames in Hurley, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Named after the Greek letter omega because of its shape, this system occurs when an area of high pressure gets stuck between two areas of low-pressure to the west and east and also slightly south.

Pelham Wilson, 71, applies sun cream at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

This has brought torrential rain and flooding for Spain and Greece but hot, dry and clear conditions for the UK and central Europe.

A commuter with a portable handheld fan on a Jubilee line train in London (Yui Mok/PA)