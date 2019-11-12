Belfast Telegraph

Hi °C | Lo °C | WEATHER

Home News UK

In Pictures: Jeremy Corbyn visits flood area in election campaigning

Nicola Sturgeon met future voters at a nursery as politicians hit the streets again.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to Blossom Tree Children’s Nursery in Gilmerton, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to Blossom Tree Children’s Nursery in Gilmerton, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

By PA Reporters

Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon were at the forefront of election campaigning on Tuesday, while the Welsh Liberal Democrats launched their plans.

bpanews_5af04beb-7723-4c0c-b70f-9421453f8895_embedded248288890
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (left) and former leader Ed Miliband (right) are shown the water level in Bentley, Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)
bpanews_5af04beb-7723-4c0c-b70f-9421453f8895_embedded248283360
Jeremy Corbyn set out Labour’s plans for education in Blackpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
bpanews_5af04beb-7723-4c0c-b70f-9421453f8895_embedded248283587
Mr Corbyn said: ‘I see education as an escalator running alongside you throughout life that you can get on and off whenever you want. That’s what Labour’s National Education Service will offer people – free education, as a right for all.’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
bpanews_5af04beb-7723-4c0c-b70f-9421453f8895_embedded248284959
Labour party shadow education secretary Angela Rayner also addressed supporters in Blackpool, saying her party will ‘throw open the door to retraining, upskilling, and lifelong learning’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
bpanews_5af04beb-7723-4c0c-b70f-9421453f8895_embedded248284720
In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill joined Sinn Fein candidates John Finucane, left, Declan Kearney and Paul Maskey, right, as they headed to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland in Belfast to hand in their nomination papers (Liam McBurney/PA)
bpanews_5af04beb-7723-4c0c-b70f-9421453f8895_embedded248284868
Alliance Party representatives Donnamarie Higgins, candidate for west Belfast, party leader Naomi Long, MLA for south Belfast Paula Bradshaw and former Lord Mayor of Belfast and Councillor for north Belfast Nuala McAllister also dropped off their nomination papers (Liam McBurney/PA)
bpanews_5af04beb-7723-4c0c-b70f-9421453f8895_embedded248286812
In Scotland, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon met 11-month-old Riley Williamson during a visit to Gilmerton, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
bpanews_5af04beb-7723-4c0c-b70f-9421453f8895_embedded248288166
Meanwhile, Labour shadow heath secretary Jonathan Ashworth met a future voter during a visit to Kings Mill hospital in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire (Labour Party/PA)
bpanews_5af04beb-7723-4c0c-b70f-9421453f8895_embedded248289463
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds (l to r), UK party leader Jo Swinson and Kirsty Williams speak on the steps of the Senedd, also known as the National Assembly building, in Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)

PA

Popular

Nightlife Galleries

From Belfast Telegraph