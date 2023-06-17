In Pictures: King marks official birthday on horseback for Trooping the Colour

Members of the Household Division during the Trooping the Colour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Pomp and pageantry were on display as Charles marked his first official birthday as King.

The military spectacle saw the most prestigious regiments in the British Army honouring their Colonel in Chief who rode on horseback from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, flanked by his siblings the Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh and his son the Prince of Wales.

Charles steadies his horse during the procession along The Mall (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal salute (Aaron Chown/PA)

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales travelled in a carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

From left, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage (Aaron Chown/PA)

The children were accompanied by Queen Camilla and their mother, the Princess of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to the ceremony with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal’s husband (Aaron Chown/PA)

One of the highlights of the flypast above Buckingham Palace saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King’s monogram “CR” for Charles Rex.

The royal family watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Yui PA)

Typhoon fighter jets fly over The Mall in a CR formation (Aaron Chown/PA)

The flypast over The Mall included the Red Arrows (Aaron Chown/PA)

During the Trooping, the royal party were in the midst of a sovereign’s mounted escort, formed by troops from the Household Cavalry’s Life Guards and Blues and Royals, in their shining breastplates and plumed helmets, and a ripple of cheers followed them when they travelled along The Mall.

The Household Cavalry were mounted on horseback wearing their plumed helmets (Victoria Jones/PA)

Members of the Household Division (Aaron Chown/PA)

The view from Buckingham Palace down The Mall (Victoria Jones/PA)

Preparations began earlier in the day with staff at Buckingham Palace preparing the balcony for the family’s appearance, while workers removed traffic lights on The Mall so the troops could pass easily.

Preparation work on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

Workers remove traffic lights on The Mall (Victoria Jones/PA)